Kenya: Water Infrastructure Vandals Face 5 Years to Life in Jail - CS Wamalwa

Nairobi — Water Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa has warned demonstrators who destroy water infrastructure that they could face between five years to life imprisonment for vandalism.

Wamalwa stated that if the offence is committed with the "intent to endanger life or with the knowledge that it is likely to endanger life is liable to imprisonment for life," according to the penal code.

He said that in other instances, anyone who destroys infrastructure is liable to imprisonment for a term not exceeding five years.

He was speaking after flagging off 30 water trucks and bowsers to the arid and semi-arid regions where MPs including Aden Duale were present.

The warning comes after The Kisumu Water and Sewerage Company (KIWASCO) last week shut down most of its supply lines to over destruction by protestors calling for electoral reforms.

Communication from the company on Friday said the water supply lines were shut to avoid wastage of water.

Protestors broke a water hydrant along Oginga Odinga Street in Kisumu town complaining of the scorching sun.