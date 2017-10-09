9 October 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Rwanda: World Travel Awards Touches Down in Rwanda

By Susan Wong

Ahead of the Africa Gala Ceremony 2017, World Travel Awards (WTA) has touched down in Kigali, Rwanda.

The prestigious event will take place in the country's thriving capital, Kigali, at the Radisson Blu Hotel & Convention Centre on Tuesday, with hundreds of leaders from across the hospitality industry expected to attend the glittering red carpet ceremony. Local media personalities, George Ndirangu and Makeda Mahadeo, will be hosting the event.

As WTA celebrates its 24th anniversary this year, each year, the event continues to cover the globe with a series of regional gala ceremonies staged to recognize and celebrate individual and collective success within each key geographical region in the tourism sector.

This will be the first time that WTA has held an official event in Rwanda, putting the African country on the map as a growing tourism hub.

"The heart of Africa, Rwanda has become rightfully known for its spectacular scenery - think thundering waterfalls, towering mountains and virgin rainforests - and rare wildlife," WTA President and Founder Graham E. Cooke commented ahead of Tuesday's gala.

A full list of nominees can be viewed on the World Travel Awards website.

