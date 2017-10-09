Malawi Police in Lilongwe have shot and killed two most wanted notorius criminals connected to a series of robbery attacks targetting Fuel Stations in Lilongwe and Kasungu.

The incident happened on 7th October 2017 according to Kanengo Police Public Relations Officer Sub-Inspector Laban Makalani who identified the two as Harry Joseph and George Chanza.

The Police Publicist said the a team of Detectives from Kanengo Police stormed and ambushed the two at a hide out in Area 25A following a tip from a the general public.

He said after realizing the presence of the police where they were hiding and strategizing more attacks, one of the robbers (Chanza)

produced a rifle intending to shoot the police officers but the officers retaliated.

The other robber was shot as he was attempting to run away while already being handcuffed.

But Makalani said the intention was simply to disable him.

The two were taken to Kamuzu Central Hospital where they were pronounced dead upon arrival.

The two alongside other criminals who are still at large between 10th and 11th July 2017 robbed with violence and murdered one person at Kamuzu Road Puma Filling Station.

They went on to attack Area 18 Puma Filling Station on 8th September 2017 where they went away with cash amounting to K1,040,000.00 before carrying out another attack at Kanengo Injena Filling Station and Kasungu Puma Filling Station where they also went away with cash during the same month of September.

Meanwhile, Kanengo Police has hailed the general public providing the police with information leading to the arrest of dangerous criminals.

"We would like to thank members of the general public for providing credible information in criminal activities happening in places within our jurisdiction and we would like to assure them of quality security services" said the Kanengo Police Publicist.