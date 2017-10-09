Kenya: University of Johannesburg Retains Kings of Rugby 7s Crown

The University of Johannesburg (UJ) comfortably retained the Kings of Rugby Sevens title after beating United States International University (USIU) 36-14 in the final at Maseno University on Sunday.

Fransisco De Rout put the South African outfit ahead in the sixth minute with a try before landing for the second time on eight minutes as UJ looked to take control of the duel.

USIU thought otherwise as Mike Kimwele pulled a try back at the stroke of half time for a 12-7 score.

USIU took a 14-12 lead soon after the restart thanks to Geoffrey Kiragu who scored a converted try.

But Vuyo Shongwe crossed over in the 14th minute as Johan Esterhaizen added another converted try soon after to give UJ a 29-12 lead.

Peter Walterz put the icing on UJ's cake with a try a minute to the end.

On their way to finals, UJ defeated Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology (MMUST) 24-12 and South East Kenya University (SEKU) 47-0 to win all their group matches held on Saturday.