8 October 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: University of Johannesburg Retains Kings of Rugby 7s Crown

By Victor Otieno

The University of Johannesburg (UJ) comfortably retained the Kings of Rugby Sevens title after beating United States International University (USIU) 36-14 in the final at Maseno University on Sunday.

Fransisco De Rout put the South African outfit ahead in the sixth minute with a try before landing for the second time on eight minutes as UJ looked to take control of the duel.

USIU thought otherwise as Mike Kimwele pulled a try back at the stroke of half time for a 12-7 score.

USIU took a 14-12 lead soon after the restart thanks to Geoffrey Kiragu who scored a converted try.

But Vuyo Shongwe crossed over in the 14th minute as Johan Esterhaizen added another converted try soon after to give UJ a 29-12 lead.

Peter Walterz put the icing on UJ's cake with a try a minute to the end.

On their way to finals, UJ defeated Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology (MMUST) 24-12 and South East Kenya University (SEKU) 47-0 to win all their group matches held on Saturday.

