9 October 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Astro Mobile Signs Agreement With Sanwecka

By Nancy Chavi

Astro Mobile, designers and manufactures of mobile technology devices has signed an agreement deal with Sanwecka Company as their after sales support service provider.

Speaking to reporters at Galaxy house in Blantyre on Friday, Astro Mobile General Manager, Michael Gova, explained that through working jointly with Sanwecka, people would now have confidence in their products because they have a reputable after sale repair service system.

"The after sales support agreement will give our customers confidence to have their devices maintained at any Sanwecka workshop for free, within the 14 month warrantee given after purchasing Astro devices," he said.

Gova added that Astro is now confident because they can only focus on pushing the distribution of their products and Sanwecka could take care of the maintenances of the devices.

Managing Director of Sanwecka, Rasheed Kasito described the agreement as a milestone achievement to Sanweck as a business.

"The tenure of the after sales support agreement is for one year. The contract performance will be reviewed in 12months intervals," he said.

Astro Mobile started operating in Malawi in January this year and has since employed 80 people in Malawi.

The products that they sell include mobile feature phones, smart phones, tablets and watches.

With its products designed to suit the test of Africans, Astro is rapidly expanding and employing over 2000 people across the continent.

