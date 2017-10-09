Mighty Be Foward Wanderers stretched their lead at the top of the TNM Super League to five points on Sunday when they beat Blue Eagles 2-0 in Lilongwe.

After defeat to closest title rivals, Silver Strikers on Saturday, the league leaders seized the chance to put pressure on the chasing pack by taking maximum points at Nankhaka Stadium in the Capital City's Area 30, Police Headquarters.

Wanderers's current goal getter veteran Esau "Black Mamba" Kanyenda claimed a brace when he scored in both halves to increase his goal tally to six since signing for the team from Polokwane City of South Africa.

Blue Eagles had to endure the last 20 minutes with 10 men as their captain Micium Mhone was sent off for a second bookable offence and his departure exposed his team to numerous counter attacks by Wanderers.

The Lali Lubani Boys had to forget their 2-1 painful defeat against Silver Strikers on Saturday and had use Ted Sumani, Lucky Malata in their defence to compliment Harry Nyirenda and Bongani Kaipa as they were so exposed in their previous encounter.

Nomads have stretched the lead to five points to second placed Silver Strikers. They are at the summit of the 16-team log-table with 47 points from 20 games while Silver are second with 42 points from 20 matches.

The win enhanced Wanderers to end - like Arsenal in England - their 10-year league title drought.

Blue Eagle's record of not losing at home this season has been broken and this could be attributed to their soft approach to the game.

The first opening minutes, Area 30 men looked promising with striker, Mphatso Philimoni and veteran midfielder, Philip Masiye getting into thick of things to test Wanderers keeper, Richard Chipuwa but they missed the target.

Wanderers defender Lucky Malata wasted a chance in the 17th minute when he headed wide Mike Kaziputa's corner kick inside the penalty box.

The visitors took control of play particularly in the midfield where Precious Sambani and Joseph Kamwendo gave Eagle's midfielders, Gregory Nachipo and Vitumbiko Kumwenda tough time.

Wanderers striker, Kanyenda broke the deadlock in the 27th minute when he was put through by Kamwendo after a scintillating sequence of one-touch play opened up the Eagles defence before squeezing in a low shot to the far corner of the net beating Eagle's goalie, John Soko.

Nine minutes to break, Wanderers forward Peter Wadabwa connected wide Kaziputa's cross and Eagle's central defenders Gio Banda and Osward Maonga were caught napping.

The two sides went to break with the visitors in the driving seat to disbelief of rivals camps faithfuls.

Eagle's implored two quick counter attacks through Mhone and Nachipo but Nomads goalie, Chipuwa stood firm to deny them.

Area 30 men made a double substitution on the 57th to change things they brought in Gilbert Chirwa and John Malidadi Jnr for out of form Philimoni and Maonga respectively while Wanderers throw the fresh legs of Felix Zulu for Isaac Kaliati.

Eagle's as they were surging forward for an equaliser, they were dealt a blow when Mhone was shown a red card and were reduced to 10 men in the 70th minute.

Kanyenda claimed a double in the 87th minute when he volleyed home a 35 metre drive after intercepting Eagle's keeper Soko's miskick.

Referee Aster Zimba had to add seven more minutes to the game due to a lot of stoppages and at one point the game was briefly stopped when Eagle's supporters were throwing missiles to second assistant referee Ibrah Mafeluka.

Despite adding the amount of time it produced no goals from either side.

Blue Eagle mentor, Audlow Makonyola said it was a good game and his charges wasted some chances.

" We need to accept we have been beaten and we played not as a team. I think there are some issues we need to sort them out," he pointed out.

Wanderers Team Manager, Steve Madeira said his team is still on top and everything is now okay.

"We are happy that we have won the game owing to our yesterday's defeat. We had to forget about it and concentrate on this game and we have just done that," he remarked.

Nomads missed the services of their three key players striker Jabulani Linje, midfielder Felix Zulu and defender Stanley Sanudi, who have travelled with the Flames to Tanzania for an international friendly.

Eslewhere, Mafco scored three without reply against Chitipa United . Azam Tigers settled for a one-all draw with Mzuni and Moyale Barracks lost to champions Kamuzu Barracks 2 -1.