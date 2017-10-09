9 October 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Roadport Murder - 2 Suspects in Court

By Fungai Lupande

A suspected female tout and her male colleague appeared in court on Friday in connection with the murder of a traveller at Roadport Bus Terminus in Harare, after they violently shunted him into a Smart Express bus and manhandled him 13 days ago. Nyaradzo Nzombe (29) of New Mabvuku and Ngonidzashe Ndlovu (26) of Epworth appeared before Harare magistrate Ms Josephine Sande.

They are facing murder charges and were advised to apply for bail at the High Court. The pair is expected back in court on October 20. Smart Express Bus Company's conductor Newton Popi (30) has already appeared in court on the same charge. The court heard that Popi, Nzombe and Ndlovu, acting in connivance with other touts that are still at large, manhandled the late Mathias Gore at a pick-up point near Roadport Bus Terminus.

The prosecutor, Mr Sebastian Mutizirwa, alleged that the incident happened on September 26 this year at around 6am at the intersection of 5th Street and Robert Mugabe Way. It is alleged that the trio shunted Gore into their bus (registration number ADZ 3478), and when he tried to resist, they started assaulting him.

He was rescued by the police, but upon boarding another bus, Gore collapsed and died.

