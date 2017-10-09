Kenya: Kuppet Reads Mischief in Rush to Implement New Curriculum

The Kenya Union of Post-Primary Education Teachers has read mischief in the Education ministry's decision to hurriedly implement the new curriculum.

The union's top officials called for systematic implementation of the programme.

Led by secretary-general Akello Misori and chairman Omboko Milemba, the officials called on the government to engage stakeholders before introducing the 2-6-3-3 education system.

"The government is just introducing learners to a foreign syllabus that will make them fail to deal with issues directly affecting them," said Mr Misori. "The new curriculum will kill our learners' creativity."

IMPOSING CHANGES

The Kuppet boss, who is part of a 36-member national steering committee formed last year to evaluate the current system, accused Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i of imposing curriculum changes.

The new curriculum that will replace the over three-decade-old 8-4-4 system is set to be rolled out next year in 470 primary schools.

Mr Milemba, who maintained that Kuppet will oppose the curriculum reforms, said he will use his new role as MP to influence the National Assembly to halt the implementation of the new system until all contentious issues are addressed.

The officials also alleged that the CS intends to drive Kenyan publishers out of the market by coming up with plans such as the one-textbook policy for primary and secondary schools.

According to Mr Misori, the policy is aimed at benefiting an American publishing firm while denying local publishers an opportunity to engage in trade.

CURRICULUM CHANGES

At the same time, Mr Milemba protested against the existence of Bridge International Academies in the country, arguing that they are providing low quality education to learners.

The unionists, who spoke at Kitu Moto Hotel in Siaya during the 7th Kuppet AGM, accused the chain of schools of appointing untrained teachers.

"We are not against the numerous education reforms introduced by the government. We believe in the implementation of a new curriculum with a few amendments that will address some of the issues raised, thereby ensure that our learners receive quality education," said Mr Milemba.

Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development director Julius Jwan, however, welcomed the new curriculum changes, which he said would be effective in providing learners with an opportunity to explore their talents as opposed to the current scenario where teachers do most of the work.

"A teacher will be more of a facilitator than an instructor. We will allow a child to play a bigger role and the teacher will do more than just telling a child what to do," said Dr Jwan.

Additional reporting by Victor Rabala