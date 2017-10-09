9 October 2017

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Nakumatt Starts Restocking as It Promises Major Comeback

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Evelyne Musambi

Kenyans online were on Sunday evening treated to photos of Nakumatt employees restocking various branches as the retailer promised customers of a major comeback.

The photos provoked many likes and happy comments from the outlet's customers who urged the management to fight on and restock all its branches.

Nakumatt has been in a spiral due to massive debts owed to suppliers estimated at Sh15 billion as at February 2015.

Last month, the retailer shut down its Thika Road Mall (TRM) branch, barely a month after closing its outlet at the NextGen Mall on Mombasa Road after just nine months of operations.

Nakumatt and Tuskys recently announced confidential merger talks, but a formal agreement was yet to be reached.

On Sunday, the management said it had "embarked on a structured process of turning around our business."

Here are photos of the overnight restocking exercise and comments from excited customers.

Kenya

Duale to Seek MPs Approval of Sh11.5 Billion for Poll

Majority Leader in the National Assembly Aden Duale says he will be requesting MPs to approve the release of Sh11.5… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.