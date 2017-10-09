Kenya: Nakumatt Starts Restocking as It Promises Major Comeback

Kenyans online were on Sunday evening treated to photos of Nakumatt employees restocking various branches as the retailer promised customers of a major comeback.

The photos provoked many likes and happy comments from the outlet's customers who urged the management to fight on and restock all its branches.

Nakumatt has been in a spiral due to massive debts owed to suppliers estimated at Sh15 billion as at February 2015.

Last month, the retailer shut down its Thika Road Mall (TRM) branch, barely a month after closing its outlet at the NextGen Mall on Mombasa Road after just nine months of operations.

Nakumatt and Tuskys recently announced confidential merger talks, but a formal agreement was yet to be reached.

On Sunday, the management said it had "embarked on a structured process of turning around our business."

Here are photos of the overnight restocking exercise and comments from excited customers.