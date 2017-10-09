Malawi: Civil Servants to Have Official Govt Email Addresses Next Month

Nkhotakota — Ministry of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) through its E-Government department has told civil servants in Nkhotakota that they will have official government email accounts by next month.

Speaking during a meeting organised to orient district civil servants on services available on Government Wide Area Network (GWAN), Deputy GWAN Manager, Sitiopa Kadongola said it is a requirement for every civil servant to use official email addresses when communicating.

Kadongola said the department is working tirelessly to address all issues regarding the formulation of official email addresses which will improve communication process both within and outside government domain.

He explained that the E-mail Addresses would act as an identity to civil servants. He added that the mailing system would accommodate unlimited size of attachment of documents on government e-mail account.

"E-mails can be accessed from anywhere as long as you are connected to the internet. Not only that but e-mails will be received and sent within the GWAN domain without availability of the internet," said Kadongola.

The GWAN Manager said the government e-mail accounts would be more secure and protected unlike other internet based e-mail services.

"There will be no loss of official e-mails. E-mails are stored on government exchange server and can be restored any time. E-mails are scanned by the GWAN corporate Network Antivirus which is updated daily, thereby exposing no threat to the kept information," he echoed.

He highlighted that once a civil servant transfers to different departments or districts, the department would help the person with an alternative link which would help them be identified according to where they are and where they have been.

The GWAN official said it is a 10 year project which was initiated in 2014. He narrated it is a priority because spending other two years without functioning would be a loss because government obtained a loan for this project.

"We moved slowly because of lack of support but now we have a ministerial advantage as our project is considered a priority because it is a requirement to use GWAN throughout the government system all over Malawi," he told the civil servants.

Network Assistant Administrator at GWAN, Chisomo Kamata said the system would also accommodate Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) to communicate because it is also cheaper and manageable comparing to other service providers government officials currently use.

"Voice over Internet Protocol is a new technology that provides opportunity of making phone calls using network instead of using traditional phone systems that we use in the offices like Private Branch Exchange (PBX)," narrated Kamata.

He said every government officer who is on GWAN and has a computer with microphone and speaker will be able to use the VoIP.

"E-Government through GWAN is undertaking the process of using VolP to provide an effective way of communication within the government ministries or department and agencies. GWAN has installed and configured the Elastix software on GWAN server to facilitate the implementation of VoIP communication within its domains," he concluded.