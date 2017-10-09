Melvin Kalipande has emerged as this year's overall winner in the Information Communication Technology of Malawi (ICTAM) Innovation Forum awards after his Iris application was selected the best.

His application was named the best in the business process category before he was selected the overall winner during the two-day innovation forum at Sunbird Nkopola Lodge on Saturday.

For emerging the winner, Kalipande will next year represent Malawi at Commonwealth ICT forum in Rwanda early next year.

"I am humbled to have won. I want to make a difference in this country," he said.

Kalipande turning to his Iris application said:"The application was created to aid in the learning process. We introduced an interactive learning experience bundled with fully animated three dimensional organs to show the processes that happen in the human body, this has led to increased engagement and interest from students."

One of the judges Patricia Khomani asked the winner to fine tune his innovation to compete strongly at next year's ICT Commonwealth Forum.

Kalipande also won another award in Education and Training category through e-class innovation.

In other awards Peza application was voted the best in entrepreneurship category. Peza was created by Dumisani Kaliyati and Alfred Andrew Kankuzi.

In financial category, Sunga App, by Kankuzi was also named the best while MacDonald Chisale was selected the winner in agriculture category through Organic Food Market App.

Helpline Services App by MacBain Mkandawire won the vulnerable groups category while One for All by Steven Thokozire Chapola won the government category.

Emmanuel Mhango's innovation of Wamas was chosen the best in water and sanitation category.

ICTAM President Wisely Phiri commended the winners and asked them to continue improving their innovations.