8 October 2017

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Promising Youngster Ovella Ochieng Unsuccessful in Sweden Trials

By Nahashon Musungu

Teenage Kenyan midfielder Ovella Ochieng will have to wait a little longer to join the paid ranks in Europe after failing to impress in trial in Sweden.

According to FootballDireckt, the youngster has been training with Sweden's top flight club IF Djurgardens U19 side for ten days.

The Kariobangi Sharks winger has, however, failed to convince coaches in Stockholm that he has enough quality to be part of the youth set up.

"He will not follow in (Michael) Olunga's footsteps. There is no transition to IF Djurgarden," the site reports.

Kenyan international striker, Michael Olunga, spent a highly successful season at Djurgardens in 2016 before securing a high profile move to China.

MOVE TO EUROPE

Incidentally, Olunga and Ochieng both went to Upper Hill School in Nairobi.

Olunga is currently playing on loan for Spanish La Liga side Girona, which he joined this season.

Ochieng, who is known for a great turn of pace and skill, is the second Kariobangi Sharks player to attempt to, but fail in securing a move to Europe in the past few months.

Forward Masoud Juma also failed in his attempt to join AIK Fotball, Jonkopings Sodra and Bidvest Wits in July days after he was handed a controversial start in Kenya's 2-1 loss to Sierra Leone in a 2019 Africa Nations Cup qualifier.

Ochieng, who also turns out for both the national U20 and Harambee Stars is, expected back home in the next few days and could be part of the squad that plays AFC Leopards in the GOtv Shield final in on October 20.

