Angola: Rain Makes 140 Families Homeless in Quixicongo

Uíge — At least 140 families of Quixicongo neighborhood in the outskirts of Uíge city were made homeless by the last windy rain that hit the region on last Sunday.

According to the Quixicongo's chieftain, Simão Estêvão, the rain destroyed over 15 houses, having added that it is progress the survey of the families affected by the disaster so that they may be presented this Monday to the local administration.

He said the idea is for the local administration to provide land to these people so that they may build a new house and leave uninhabited the devastated zone to prevent further consequences.

The chieftain also recalled that this is the second time the neighborhood is flooded by the rain water, since it was previously swept by this sort of disaster back in 2002.