9 October 2017

South Africa: Heavy Snowfall, Thunderstorms Warnings Issued for South Africa

By Andre van Wyk

Cape Town — The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a warning for an "intense cut-off low" system that will affect several regions of the coutry, including the Western Cape, Northern Cape‚ Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.

With severe thunderstorms expected in Gauteng, Limpopo and Mpumalanga, emergency officials have been placed on high alert as flooding may result from heavy rains.

"Residents must prepare themselves for thunderstorms which can be severe, we will issue warnings which they can find on social media," SAWS forecaster Madimetsha Thema has said.

Light and disruptive snowfall has been predicted for parts of the Eastern Cape with stock farmers cautioned to expect persistent, very cold conditions. SAWS also warned of heavy rains for the Western Cape's Eden District that are expected to spread to KwaZulu-Natal.

