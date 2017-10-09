Morocco: International Trade Minister to Promote Canada's Progressive Trade Agenda At World Trade Organization Meeting in Morocco

press release

Ottawa, Canada — Progressive trade is about making trade work for people, for middle-class Canadians to provide for their families and build their future prosperity.

Canada's vision for the future of the World Trade Organization (WTO) is one where the global trading system reflects an inclusive, progressive approach--one that puts the middle class front and centre by incorporating issues like gender and the needs of micro-, small and medium-sized enterprises. One that will ensure the benefits of trade are more equitably distributed among all WTO members and, more importantly, the people who should benefit the most.

On October 9 and 10, 2017, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of International Trade, will participate in the WTO meeting in Marrakesh, Morocco.

The meeting will be the third, and last, gathering of trade ministers before the WTO's 11th Ministerial Conference in Buenos Aires, Argentina, in December 2017.

While in Marrakesh, Minister Champagne will also meet with several of his counterparts to discuss Canada's continued support for the multilateral trading system and the Canadian progressive trade agenda. Minister Champagne will also meet his Moroccan counterpart and pursue opportunities for more trade and investment that will help create good middle-class jobs for Canadians.

Quotes

"The WTO plays a central role in guaranteeing and maintaining the rules-based trading system we all depend on for our collective prosperity. We must keep pace with evolving technologies, demographic trends and consumption patterns if we are all to ensure that this system works for developed and developing countries alike. I look forward to discussing new opportunities for collaboration with my counterparts in order to make trade more responsive to the needs of entrepreneurs and small-business owners, in particular women."

- François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of International Trade

Quick facts

The WTO, with 164 member countries, was created on January 1, 1995.

The ministerial conferences are the highest decision-making body of the WTO. Conferences are held at least once every two years and are attended by trade ministers of WTO member countries.

