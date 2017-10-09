6 October 2017

PR Newswire (New York)

Morocco: International Trade Minister to Promote Canada's Progressive Trade Agenda At World Trade Organization Meeting in Morocco

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

Ottawa, Canada — Progressive trade is about making trade work for people, for middle-class Canadians to provide for their families and build their future prosperity.

Canada's vision for the future of the World Trade Organization (WTO) is one where the global trading system reflects an inclusive, progressive approach--one that puts the middle class front and centre by incorporating issues like gender and the needs of micro-, small and medium-sized enterprises. One that will ensure the benefits of trade are more equitably distributed among all WTO members and, more importantly, the people who should benefit the most.

On October 9 and 10, 2017, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of International Trade, will participate in the WTO meeting in Marrakesh, Morocco.

The meeting will be the third, and last, gathering of trade ministers before the WTO's 11th Ministerial Conference in Buenos Aires, Argentina, in December 2017.

While in Marrakesh, Minister Champagne will also meet with several of his counterparts to discuss Canada's continued support for the multilateral trading system and the Canadian progressive trade agenda. Minister Champagne will also meet his Moroccan counterpart and pursue opportunities for more trade and investment that will help create good middle-class jobs for Canadians.

Quotes

"The WTO plays a central role in guaranteeing and maintaining the rules-based trading system we all depend on for our collective prosperity. We must keep pace with evolving technologies, demographic trends and consumption patterns if we are all to ensure that this system works for developed and developing countries alike. I look forward to discussing new opportunities for collaboration with my counterparts in order to make trade more responsive to the needs of entrepreneurs and small-business owners, in particular women."

- François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of International Trade

Quick facts

The WTO, with 164 member countries, was created on January 1, 1995.

The ministerial conferences are the highest decision-making body of the WTO. Conferences are held at least once every two years and are attended by trade ministers of WTO member countries.

SOURCE Foreign Affairs and International Trade Canada

Morocco

SA to Participate in WTO Ministerial Meeting

A South African delegation has arrived in Marrakesh, Morocco, to attend the World Trade Organisation (WTO) Informal… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 PR Newswire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.