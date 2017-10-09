9 October 2017

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: Soldiers Ambush, Kill Two Boko Haram Members, Says Official

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Nigerian Army at the weekend said its troops had killed two Boko Haram insurgents at Mayanti village of Bama Local Government Council of Borno State.

The Deputy Director, Army Public Rations, 7 Division, Kingsley Samuel, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Maiduguri the troops had ambushed a group of insurgents while trying to cross into the Sambisa Forest.

He explained that the troops neutralised two insurgents while many others escaped with gunshot wounds, adding that some food items were also recovered from the insurgents.

"The Mobile Strike Teams (MSTs) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE resolve to rout out the remnants of Boko Haram terrorists.

"MST yielded yet another result with the troops successfully ambushed unsuspecting terrorists at about 10:45p.m. on Friday, October 6, 2017.

"The insurgents were attempting to cross into Sambisa Forest from Mayanti village in Bama Local Government Area of Borno State.

"The troops sprung the ambush on the terrorists and neutralised two of them, while several others escaped with gunshot wounds. The troops also recovered two bags of maize from the ambush site.

"The MST has been a potent deadly mobile lethal force engaging and neutralising the insurgents in several staging areas."

Nigeria

Govt Denies Infecting Bayelsa With Monkeypox Virus

The federal government yesterday described as fake and sinister a report that the outbreak of Monkey Pox in Bayelsa… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.