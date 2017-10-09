Angola: SME Expels 32 DRC Citizens for Illegal Stay in Angola

Mbanza Kongo — At least 32 citizens from the DR Congo (DRC) were repatriated over the last weekend by the Migrationa and Foreigners Service (SME) in Zaire province, for their illegal stay in the Angolan territory.

Of this number of citizens, 20 were detained in Nzeto municipality, when helped by Angolan citizens, attempted to reach the capital of the country (Luanda).

The DR Congolese citizens entered the national territory through the land border of Luvo in Mbanza Kongo municipality, paying USD 400 for each one.

The detention of these foreigners result from a joint micro operation, carried out by the Migration and Foreigners Service and Criminal Investigation Service (SIC).

Zaire shares 330 kilometers of borders with the Central Congo region (DRC).