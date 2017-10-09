9 October 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: SME Expels 32 DRC Citizens for Illegal Stay in Angola

Tagged:

Related Topics

Mbanza Kongo — At least 32 citizens from the DR Congo (DRC) were repatriated over the last weekend by the Migrationa and Foreigners Service (SME) in Zaire province, for their illegal stay in the Angolan territory.

Of this number of citizens, 20 were detained in Nzeto municipality, when helped by Angolan citizens, attempted to reach the capital of the country (Luanda).

The DR Congolese citizens entered the national territory through the land border of Luvo in Mbanza Kongo municipality, paying USD 400 for each one.

The detention of these foreigners result from a joint micro operation, carried out by the Migration and Foreigners Service and Criminal Investigation Service (SIC).

Zaire shares 330 kilometers of borders with the Central Congo region (DRC).

Angola

Governor Prioritises Agricultural Sector

The new governor of the eastern Lunda Sul Province, Ernesto Kiteculo, last Friday pledged to implement and stimulate… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.