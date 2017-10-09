Ghana: Access to Electricity for All By End of 2020 - President Akufo-Addo Pledges

Photo: GE

The President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said Government will ensure that coverage and access to electricity is extended to all parts of Ghana by the end of his term in office.

According to the President, "this year, 2017, and next year, 2018, 106 communities in the Upper West region are going to be connected to the national grid."

Addressing the Lawra Traditional Council, headed by the Lawra Nana Puowele Karbo III, on the second day of his 7-day tour of the three Northern Regions, President Akufo-Addo said the Upper West Region, just like Upper East and Northern Regions, is disadvantaged when it comes to coverage and access to electricity.

He pledged that by end of his term, there would be universal access to electricity in all parts of Ghana including the Upper West Region. The announcement received a rousing applause from hundreds gathered at the forecourt of the Lawra Naa's palace.

President Akufo-Addo also announced the creation of three new municipalities in Upper West Region, for which Lawra is one.

Touching on the initiatives undertaken by his government, he stated that the Free Senior High School policy had resulted in an increase of over 90,000 children who had entered secondary school this academic year, adding these students could have dropped out at this stage.

On teacher trainee allowances, the President indicated that the allowance was restored in September 2017, with nurses' trainee allowance set for restoration from 10th October, 2017.

Again, on the revival of the National Health Insurance Scheme, President Akufo-Addo stressed that his government had by dint of prudent management within the short space of nine months, cleared GH¢560 million out of the GH¢1.2 billion of debt inherited from the previous government. This, he said, had ensured that the businesses of healthcare providers did not collapse, and had resulted in the delivery of healthcare to Ghanaians.

President Akufo-Addo appealed to the Chiefs and people of Lawra traditional area to help his government to improve the living conditions of Ghanaians.