Kenya: Landlords Lose Out As Shops, Banks Close

The apparent change of fortunes in East Africa's largest retailers, combined with a shift by banks from brick and mortar branches has left real estate agents staring at empty malls as the anchor tenants exit.

Nakumatt and Uchumi, which were once regional giants, have been forced to close branches and drop expansion plans as they fight to remain afloat following accumulation of debt.

Nakumatt, with operations in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania and Rwanda, has closed four branches in Nairobi and five in Uganda. Uchumi has exited the Ugandan and Tanzania markets.

The two retailers are yet to turn around and may be forced to close more branches. The wobbling of the retail sector has now become a headache for real estate agents, struggling to fill the vacated premises, amid rising competition from new developers.

Last year, Nairobi was reported as having the highest available new retail space in Africa, with 470,000 square metres coming to the market. Kampala had 170,000 square metres of new retail space.

All this new space was in malls, which ride on large retailers to be their anchors, ensuring human traffic that supports the other businesses.

"While some of the developments have since started trading, such as The Hub, Rosslyn Riviera and Two Rivers, the space that has come into the market is yet to be fully filled," said real estate managers Knight Frank.

"The main challenge has been that most of the retail developments have come in quick succession, pushing retailers to expand too quickly."

The high supply of retail space had seen rents stagnate in Nairobi, and the uncertainty caused by the retail sector problems is likely to result in rents drops.

Poor stocking of the retail outlets has also led to low traffic in the malls, impacting the other businesses.

The Junction Mall has been embroiled in a rent dispute with Nakumatt, which is pending before court.

With Nakumatt and Uchumi unlikely to take up new space in Nairobi, the pool shrinks to Tuskys, Naivas and newcomers Carrefour and Choppies.

Carrefour has already announced plans to take up one of the branches being vacated by Nakumatt.

Family-owned Tuskys and Naivas have had to deal with internal wrangling among siblings, who are directors, making them a cautious bet when it comes to taking up the vacated space.

The issue of retail space has further been compounded by the change of business strategy by banks, many of which were key tenants in malls. They have closed some branches as customers take up alternative business channels.

In 2016, banks closed 220 branches and reduced the number of automated teller machines by 62, most of which were in malls.

Banks in other East African markets are also in the process of embracing mobile money and agency banking, pushing customers from their banking halls to local merchants.

Real estate managers are hopeful that the exit of banks will open the door for other players in the retail business to take up the space.

Knight Frank cited the entry of Jade Collections at Grenadier Towers in Wastelands, previously occupied by Barclays Bank, as an example of the change being witnessed.