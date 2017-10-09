9 October 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: How Do Headphones Exactly Affect Ears?

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Pixabay
(file photo).
By Sheebah

Dear Doctor, I normally listen to loud music on my headphones when in office, but lately I am beginning to experience a ringing sound in the ears. How exactly do headsets affect ears? Sheebah

Dear Sheebah,

Sensation of "ringing sound in the ears", or tinnitus is usually the result of chronic exposure to loud sounds or noise. It can occur after using headphones for listening to loud music, for long time, chronic exposure to sounds of heavy machinery as in factories. Along with these sounds, there may be associated nausea and or vomiting and dizziness. Due to chronic exposure to noise, one can have irritability, early fatigue, sleep disturbances, depression, e.t.c. mental symptoms as well. If the exposure to loud noise continues unabated, it can lead to reduced hearing acuity as well as deafness over time.

The head phones plugged inside the ears can be a source of irritation and minor injury. if unclean they can carry microbes and introduce infection inside the ears. Risk of infection is augmented with shared ear phones. The electromagnetic waves produced by ear phones and head phones can cause serious brain problems. This is a serious hypothesis, postulated by scientists but yet needs scientific studies for back up.

The intensity of developing symptoms depends on the amount of exposure to loud noise, duration of exposure, any other sources of noise, any co existing ear infections or problem and genetic factors as well. The risk augments with use. Listening to 100 decibels (unit of sound) or more for 15 minutes daily enhances the risk of hearing loss.

One should avoid listening to loud music continuously with ear phones. If at all necessary, use big ear phones that stay outside in the ears. Avoid tiny ones that go directly in the ear canals, as blockade of ear canals augments risk of tinnitus. Avoid sharing of ear phones as this carries risk of causing infection in ears. The outer cover of ear phones should be kept clean to avoid deposition of microbes over them.

Rwanda

Kalipande to Represent At Commonwealth ICT Forum

Melvin Kalipande has emerged as this year's overall winner in the Information Communication Technology of Malawi (ICTAM)… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.