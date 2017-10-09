South Africa: Minister Lindiwe Zulu Leads Small Business Delegation to China, 10 to 13 Oct

press release

Minister of Small Business Development, Ms Lindiwe Zulu, is leading a delegation of small businesses and cooperatives from South Africa who will participate in this year's China International Small and Medium Enterprises Fair (CISMEF). South Africa is co-hosting 2017 edition of CISMEF with China from the 10th to the 13th of October 2017 in Guangzhou city, Guandong province.

Minister Zulu will be joined by Ms Wendy Nelson, MEC for Finance, Economic and Enterprise Development in the North West and Dr Ben Malakoane, MEC for Economic, Small Business Development, Tourism and Economic Affairs in the Free State.

Minister Zulu will officially open the South African Exhibition Centre on Tuesday, 10 October 2017. Minister and the South African delegation will attend the Bank of China Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) cross-border business match-making activity.

The department is bringing to China over thirty enterprises from various sectors such as agro-processing - production of some of the most sought-after agricultural products, biodiesel production, jewelry manufacturing, engineering and infrastructure development, textile and fashion, farming, solar energy, tourism. CISMEF presents an opportunity to all participants to share experiences, network and learn from each other and to initiate business partnerships.

"I am confident that CISMEF will inspire these South African enterprises to grow their businesses and to enter the global market. I am confident that co-hosting CISMEF will help sustain the momentum of an entrepreneurial revolution that is currently underway in South Africa", said Lindiwe Zulu.

The Department of Small Business Development sees CISMEF as a platform to unlock markets for small businesses and cooperatives. All enterprises need access to markets in order to become sustainable. It is important for aspirant entrepreneurs to understand market opportunities in order to run successful and sustainable businesses.

Issued by: Department of Small Business Development