The Chingola Municipal Council has shut down 36 business premises for failure to observe the Food and Drug and Public Health regulations.

Council assistant public relations manager Romana Phiri said the affected businesses were closed between September 18 and 30th, this year.

Ms Phiri said the facilities were closed for operating without tradingpermit, operating under unsanitary conditions and beyond stipulated hours.

She said the action would also serve as a warning to other business houses in Chingola to ensure they operated within the law.

"The council, through the Public Health Department in a joint operation with the Zambia Police Service carried out inspections on business premises in the district which resulted in the closure of 14 liquor stores, one hotel, four restaurants, four saw mills, one bakery, three butcheries and nine general trading places for failure to observe the Food and Drugs and Public Health regulations," she said.

Ms Phiri said the municipality would continue to carry out regular inspections on businesses to ensure the members of the public were protected from unscrupulous business owners as well as ensuring the Public Health Act CAP 295, the Liquor Licensing Act of 2011, as well as the Food and Drugs Act Cap 303 of the Laws of Zambia, were adhered to.

"The Chingola Municipal Council, therefore, hopes that this development will serve as a timely warning to the Chingola Business community to ensure that their businesses operate in line with the provisions of the Laws of Zambia," she said.