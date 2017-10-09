South Africa: Schools Reopen Today

The Basic Education Department has confirmed that schools reopen today, setting the record straight on false social media reports that schools were set to open next week.

The bogus message doing the rounds on social media purports to be from Education Minister Angie Motshekga and it reads: "We apologise that the calendar was written wrong, the school opening date [is] 9 October 2017, but [schools] are opening on the 16 October 2017."

Social media users were left confused following the fake statement, with many up in arms as they tried to determine when schools were set to reopen.

Basic Education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said: "There is a fake media release with my name and number on it. Please ignore it. Schools reopen [Monday] for term four".

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has also reiterated the Minister's statement confirming that schools reopen on 9 October and not 16 October, as alleged in the false statement.

"It is important to reiterate that schools are actually reopening on Monday' 9 October for term four'" MEC Lesufi said in a statement.

The MEC urged parents to ignore claims that schools are not opening.

"We welcome all our learners and educators back to school from this short break tomorrow," said MEC Lesufi.