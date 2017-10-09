Angola: Governor Prioritises Agricultural Sector

Saurimo — The new governor of the eastern Lunda Sul Province, Ernesto Kiteculo, last Friday pledged to implement and stimulate projects in the areas of agriculture, fisheries, forests exploration, trade, tourism, services and mining activity, aimed at the economic development of the region.

Ernesto Kiteculo said so at the ceremony of his presentation as governor to the Luanda Sul government staff, an event chaired by the minister of Territory Administration and State Reform, Adão de Almeida.

"Lunda Sul Province is rich and it has everything to develop itself economically and socially, since it has rivers and lands that facilitate the production of a diversity of foodstuffs and other products (...)", said the governor.

According to Ernesto Kiteculo, the Lunda Sul Province has to be a human and investment centre of attraction for Angolan and foreign entrepreneurs.

"So, we need to stimulate individual effort, so that family agriculture, through peasants associations and co-operatives, small and medium entrepreneurs can invest more seriously, thus attracting more investment to re-launch agriculture at small and large scale and provide more foodstuffs to the population", emphasised the governor.

These actions, he said, will certainly create more jobs for the youth, since this group is the driving force of society.