Nigeria: PR Experts Blame Low Foreign Investment On Country's Poor Image

Abeokuta — Experts in the public relations profession have blamed the low influx of foreign investors in Nigeria on its poor image among the comity of nations.They spoke at the weekend in Abeokuta, during the 2017 colloquium of the Ogun State chapter of the Nigeria Institute of Public Relations (NIPR).

The theme of the conference was "PR perspective in ease of doing business in Nigeria." The experts urged the national body of the NIPR to help in promoting the country's image to the outside world.

Among them were the former spokesperson of Nigerian Army, Gen. Chris Olukolade, the Director-General of the Lagos State Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Mr. Muda Yusuf, Special Adviser to Governor Ibikunle Amosun on One-Stop-Shop, Babi Subair, a background checks professional, Mr. Kola Olugbodi and a financial expert, Mr. Eddy Ademosun.

Yusuf who was the keynote speaker, urged the Federal Government to project the country in good reputation, adding that only the private sector and foreign investors could drive the economy.

Olukolade, who was the Chairman of the occasion, urged the government to provide security for investors and also address the issue of multiple taxes.Ademosun and Olugbodi called for elaborate enlightenment to put the economy in the limelight.The Chairman of the state NIPR, Tope Adaramola supported that the economy would not grow unless the ease of doing business was addressed.

The experts lamented Nigeria's poor ranking by the World Bank, which recently rated the country as the 169th out of 190 countries most difficult country to do business.

Yusuf revealed that majority of the goods produced by the companies operating in Nigeria are not competitive due to the epileptic power supply.He said the high cost of energy had made the companies to reduce the number of materials used in their production.