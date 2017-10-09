Nigeria: We Lack Constitutional Powers to Call IGP to Order, Says Commission

Abuja — The Police Service Commission (PSC) has said it lacked the constitutional powers to discipline or call the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, to order over any wrongdoing, blaming the situation on the country's extant law.

It said the commission has not compromised on its constitutional mandate to appoint, promote and discipline officers of the Nigeria Police Force.The commission in a statement signed by its Head, Press and Public Relations,, Ikechukwu Ani, noted that unless the extant law was reviewed, it cannot discipline or call the Inspector-General of Police to order, as it lacked such powers.

Its statement came against the backdrop of the recent allegations of irregularities especially in the promotion, appointment and deployment of officers leveled against the current IGP by Senator Isah Misau, representing Bauchi Central, and some security experts in the country.

Ani, who was reacting to report in some section of the media said the commission has never compromised its function arrogated to it in the country's extant law and would not do so.

"The Police Service Commission wishes to state that it has not and will not compromise its constitutional mandate to appoint, promote and discipline officers of the Nigeria Police Force."

"The Commission also wishes to state that its powers to do this does not cover the office of the Inspector General of Police, "it said, referring to its powers in" paragraph 30, Part 1 of the third schedule of the 1999 Constitution, which states that; " the Commission shall have powers to: (a) appoint persons to offices (other than the office of the Inspector General of Police) in the Nigeria Police Force; and (b) dismiss and exercise disciplinary control over persons holding any office referred to in sub-paragraph (a)."

"The Commission however can do more with a Constitutional provision that allows it protect its decisions. It is also common knowledge that most times its decisions are not implemented by the IGP since constitutionally the Commission cannot discipline the IGP."Appointments, promotions and disciplinary matters will continue to be guided by laid down rules and regulations."