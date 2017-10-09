South Africa: Senior Limpopo Cop Killed, Another Seriously Injured By Gunmen

A senior policeman has been shot dead outside his home in Vuwani, Thohoyandou by unknown suspects, who then robbed him of the state vehicle he was travelling in, police said on Monday.

Another policeman, who was responding to the incident, was also shot and seriously injured by the same group of suspects, according to Lieutenant Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe.

The murder and robbery of the lieutenant colonel, who was attached to the Thohoyandou Vehicle Identification and Safeguarding (VIS) unit, occurred on Sunday night at about 20:45 as he arrived at home, said Ngoepe.

Ngoepe said while the police were hunting for the gunmen, reports were received that the same suspects had attacked and robbed four security guards - from the Mpheni, Watervaal and Mbhokota clinics, and Bungeni Health Centre - of their pistols.

In the early hours of Monday morning, around 00:45, the same group of suspects was spotted next to the University of Venda.

"They were immediately pursued and a motor vehicle chase ensued. During the chase, there was crossfire between police and the suspects. One policeman attached to the Public Order Police was shot and seriously injured," he said.

Police were investigating cases of murder, attempted murder and robbery.

Provincial commissioner Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba has established a special task team - composed of crime intelligence, provincial and local detectives - which was "following these criminals around the clock".

"The attack on police officers is an attack [on] the state. The SAPS cannot afford to lose members due [to] acts of criminality by these unscrupulous individuals who want to turn this province into a banana place and, as such, we are going to leave no stone unturned until everybody involved in this chain of incidents is brought to book," said Ledwaba.

Anyone with information about the suspects involved in these incidents should contact their nearest police station, or call the Crime Stop number on 08600 10111.

Source: News24