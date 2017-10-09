9 October 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angolan Nsoki Wins Awards At Afrimma2017

Luanda — The Angolan singer Nsoki won the Africa Magazine Music Awards (AFRIMMA) awards in the United States, whose gala took place on Sunday in Dallas (United States of America).

The Angolan, author of "Africa Unite", won in the categories Artist Breakthrough, Best Artist in Central Africa. Nsoki also competed in the category of Best Female Artist Lusophone.

The African Muzic Magazine Awards (AFRIMMA) emerged three years ago, with a focus on awarding, enhancing and expanding African music in the diaspora.

Nsoki Neto was born in 1983 in Luanda, and started singing very early on the lyrical music scene in the United States of America (USA), where she studied finance.

