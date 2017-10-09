South Africa: Pension Payout Glitch Halts Ex-Crime Intelligence Cop's 'Political' Fraud Trial

A pension payout glitch is preventing the trial of a former crime intelligence officer, previously hired to debug Western Cape Premier Helen Zille's office and accused by the ANC in the Western Cape of spying for her, from proceeding.

Paul Scheepers briefly appeared in the Bellville Commercial Crimes Court on Monday.

He faces several charges including fraud, tender fraud, violating the Electronic Communications Act, perjury and defeating the ends of justice.

During brief proceedings on Monday, his legal representative John Riley said Scheepers had resigned last year and had submitted an application for his pension.

However, he said there had been "numerous problems, either caused by SAPS or the pension division".

Riley said Scheepers hoped his pension problem would be sorted out by the end of October.

The matter was therefore postponed to November.

This was despite the State indicating that it had been ready to proceed with a trial since earlier this year.

During proceedings on Monday, Scheepers appeared calm and relaxed.

Scheepers ran a private investigating company named Eagle Eye Solution Technologies.

In 2010, the company was awarded a tender to sweep the newly installed DA-run Western Cape government's offices for bugs following a provincial Cabinet decision.

Scheepers allegedly also obtained cellphone records for his private investigations by applying for authorisation in his capacity as a policeman, among other charges.

The ANC in the Western Cape believe Scheepers had acted as a spy for Zille, which she has denied.

This led to the ANC lodging a criminal complaint against Zille.

Source: News24