9 October 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angolan C4 Pedro Wins Afrimma Awards2017

Luanda — The Angolan singer C4 Pedro won three categories of the Africa Magazine Music Awards (AFRIMMA) held last Sunday in US.

The artist won the categories of Best Lusophone, Best Male Central Africa and Best crossing Boundaries.

The singer, who was nominated in six categories, enlivened the audience with his particular musical style and performance on the stge.

C4 Pedro has confirmed once again his versatility and influence on the Angolan music inside and outside the country.

He won Best Male Artist of Central Africa in 2016.

After his presence in the US, the artist was expected to travel to England, where he is one of the best African Artist nominees of Music Television Europe Music Awards (MTVEMA)

