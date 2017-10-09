South Africa: Winnie Rust Murder Accused Changes Lawyers

The trial of two men accused of the murder of Afrikaans author Winnie Rust had to be postponed in the Western Cape High Court on Monday because one of the men changed lawyers and the other said he was ill.

Legal Aid lawyer Leandra Adams told Judge Elise Steyn she received a call before 09:00 on Monday from Nigel Plaatjies who did not want her services anymore due to a breakdown in trust.

The court heard that he might want his previous lawyer Bruce Morrison back.

Advocate Ken Kloppers said Nigel's uncle, Johannes Plaatjies, the second accused, was feeling sick and needed a medical examination.

Both men are accused of killing Rust, who was found dead in her home in Uitsig, Wellington on May 11 last year.

Her husband, Dr Manie Rust found her body on the kitchen floor when he was awoken by the gate bell ringing at 15:30.

She had injuries to her face and had been strangled. Her hands and feet were bound.

Nigel's mother worked for Rust's daughter, and the writer had been paying for his sports activities and school fees since he had been in Grade 7 and he was a regular visitor to her home.

The case was postponed to October 12 to allow Nigel to arrange a new lawyer, and for a medical examination to be arranged for Johannes.

