A third suspect has been arrested for a shooting at a Camps Bay establishment in April, which is linked to underworld violence.

Two patrons were wounded in the incident at Cafe Caprice on April 17.

On Monday, Western Cape Hawks spokesperson Lloyd Ramovha confirmed a third arrest had been made in the case.

Last Thursday, a suspect was also arrested in connection with the shooting, while the week before that Jordan Fabe, 25, was taken into custody.

All three are expected to appear in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Monday.

In an exclusive interview with News24 about three weeks ago, controversial businessman Nafiz Modack said he was the intended target of the Camps Bay shooting at Cafe Caprice.

"That particular day, we were supposed to have a meeting there. At the last minute, I cancelled," he said.

Underworld violence started surging in Cape Town late last year when a new grouping, headed by Modack, started taking control of nightclub security from a more established grouping.

The takeover sparked violence and several shootings.

Source: News24