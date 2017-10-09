Malawi: Vice President Chilima Urges Private Sector to Survive Competitive Industry

Mangochi — Vice President, Dr. Saulos Chilima, on Friday challenged the private sector to employ strategies that will keep the corporate world afloat even in times of economic hardships.

Chilima made the remarks during official opening of the 2017 Technical, Entrepreneurial and Vocational Education and Training Authority (TEVETA) National Executive Conference held at Club Makokola Retreat in Mangochi where Chief Executive Officers, Directors and Managers of about 40 private and public institutions gathered.

The Vice President said it is pleasing that TEVETA had drawn together leaders of both giant and upcoming businesses, companies and organizations in the country as one way of promoting innovative business practices for increased productivity.

He challenged the corporate executives to use the skills they would acquire through the conference to re-engineer their respective businesses and forge ahead.

"Any strategy can be excellent but the difference lies in the execution. So, make sure you utilize and implement what will be discussed here to improve your businesses... we need to turn around our economy from a predominantly importing and consuming country to one that is producing and exporting and this shift cannot be done if the private sector is left out in all development phases," he said.

The Veep further gave the corporate executives a few tips on how to survive turbulence and remain strong in the corporate world urging the corporate executives to never panic or carry out knee jerk decisions but stay focused like a Lion on the hunt and deploy short term interventions while maintaining the long term view.

He assured the business captains that government is doing everything possible to ensure that the business environment in the country is conducive for them to thrive.

The conference was part of TEVETA's initiative of Private Sector Training Programme (PSTPs) aimed at ensuring increased productivity at the workplace and also supporting the attainment of a conducive environment for private sector growth.

The conference was held under the theme, "Steering Organizations through Business Turbulence," and the guest speaker was South African branding and reputation guru, Thebe Ikalafeng.

On his part, Ikalafeng also took the participants through a presentation titled, "Innovative business practices for increased productivity in a turbulent business environment."