South Africa: Limpopo Assessing Storm Damage

Limpopo's Disaster Management Centre says it's analysing damages caused by heavy storms over the weekend which left dozens of people homeless.

"Although the assessment team is still busy conducting evaluations, the identified damages require urgent attention," said the centre.

Heavy rainfall ripped through Mopani, Capricorn and the Vhembe district.

Electricity poles were uprooted from the streets and roads, leaving some areas disconnected from the grid.

Villagers said a hail the size of large stones damaged their homes.

Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs (CoGHSTA) spokesperson, Motupa Selomo, said disaster management was already on site, assisting community members who are severely affected.

"There are few casualties reported but at least no death cases reported at the moment."

Vhembe District Management Centre has established a joint operational team at Sinthumule and Kutama.

The MEC for CoGHSTA, Makoma Makhurupetje, said: "The Provincial Disaster Management Centre is ready to handle any eventuality."

The department warned residents living next to rivers and streams to evacuate when the water level rises.

In case of any disaster, members of the public should report incidents to their district offices or Provincial Disaster Management Centre on the toll free number 0800 222 111.

For missing persons during disaster, members of the public should report the incident to their nearest police stations.

