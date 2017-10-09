7 October 2017

Congress of South African Trade Unions (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Num Declares a Wage Dispute With Sibanye Stillwater Kroondal Operation in Rustenburg

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) has declared a wage dispute with Sibanye Stillwater Kroondaal operation after the wage negotiations deadlocked. The NUM is demanding R10 500 for category B and 15% for category A while the company is offering a mere 5,5% for category A and R750 category B. The NUM has already secured a date for the CCMA facilitation on the 2nd of November 2017 in Rustenburg.

The NUM wage demands are as follows:

1. Wage demands

The NUM is demanding R10 500 for the lowest paid and 15% for the highest paid employees.

2. Housing allowance

We demand a living out allowance of R5000 and housing subsidy Rl0 000.

3. Medical aid.

We demand 100% medical aid contribution by the employer.

4. Leave days

We demand fully paid 35 days annual leave days and 42 days sick leave.

5. Maternity leave

We demand four months fully paid maternity leave.

The NUM view the wage offer by Sibanye Stillwater as an insult because the lowest paid employees are currently earning R6 400.

The NUM deplores dirty tactics and the arrogant attitude displayed by the company during the wage negotiations until we deadlocked. The NUM remain unshakable on its demands and it will not and never accept Sibanye Stillwater insult wage increase of 5,5% and R750.

Mineworkers continue to risk their lives deep below the surface of the earth to produce platinum, but they still earn poverty wages.

