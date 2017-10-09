9 October 2017

Congress of South African Trade Unions (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Cosatu Calls Off the Rugby Protest Action At Newlands Tomorrow

This means tomorrow's game will not be shown live on SABC. Supersport in the meeting decided to put profit and greed before the interest and well being of ordinary South Africans

COSATU will continue to be at the forefront of taking the National Sport away from Supersport. The protest planned for tomorrow at Newlands is therefore suspended and will not take place. The federation and its entire membership hereby wishes our National Rugby team, the Springboks well in their game tomorrow against New Zeeland.

For further Questions please contact Cde Tony Ehrenreich COSATU Provincial Secretary on 0827733194 or Cde Motlatsi COSATU Chairperson on 0744826180

