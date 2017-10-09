South Africa: Nine National Players Add Experience to SA Select Women

SA Select Women's coach Eddie Myners on Monday named nine capped national 15-a-side and Sevens rugby players in his 28-member squad for the team's tour to England from 12 to 25 October.

The SA Select Women will face the British Army in the first of three matches on Saturday, which will be followed by clashes against the England Academy team on Wednesday, 18 October, and Sunday, 22 October, respectively.

Locks Celeste Adonis and Nolusindiso Booi, prop Asithandile Ntoyanto, and scrumhalf Fundiswa Plaatjie were all members of the 2014 Springbok Women's Rugby World Cup squad, while all of the players with the exception of Ntoyanto also played for the Springbok Women's Sevens team.

Winger Nosiphiwo Goda, lock Rights Mkhari, flyhalf Kirsten Conrad, utility back Unathi Mali and centre Zinhle Ndawonda, meanwhile, all made their Springbok Women's Sevens debuts in the last two seasons. The squad includes 17 forwards and 11 backs.

"It is valuable to have these players among the youngsters and it contributes to a balanced squad," said Myners.

"One could see the senior players leading by example at training, and the guidance they offered was invaluable. I have no doubt that it will be the same on the field."

The coach was pleased with the team's preparations since they assembled in Stellenbosch two Sunday's ago, and said: "Our preparation has been very good, and I am excited to see the players take to the field. There has been a massive improvement in the standards since we assembled and the players know what we expect from them in England."

The team will depart for London on Wednesday, and while Myners is expecting a massive test, he is also excited to see what his team had to offer.

"Our focus at this point is solely on our first match," said Myners.

"If we can get through that and earn the desired result it will certainly boost the players' confidence going into the matches against the England Academy.

"This is the first women's 15-a-side tour since 2014 and the players are excited to measure themselves against international competition, and are determined to make the country proud."

SA Select Women's team for the UK (in alphabetical order):

Forwards

Celeste Adonis (lock), Western Province

Nolusindiso Booi (lock), Border

Thuliswa Capa (prop), Border

Lusanda Dumke (flank), Border

Annique Geswind (hooker), Western Province

Aseza Hele (No 8), Eastern Province

Abigail Jantjies (hooker), Golden Lions

Charmaine Kayser (No 8), Western Province

Amy-Kay Klaasen (lock), Western Province

Babalwa Latsha (prop), Western Province

Ncediswa Mahijani (prop), Western Province

Kamohele Makoele (flank), Free State

Sinazo Mcatshulwa (flank), Western Province

Rights Mkhari (lock), Limpopo Blue Bulls

Katlego Moremi (prop), Blue Bulls

Asithandile Ntoyanto (prop), Border

Thandi Xwetu (hooker), Western Province

Backs

Kirsten Conrad (Flyhalf), Western Province

Nosiphiwo Goda (wing), Border

Felicia Jacobs (scrumhalf), Western Province

Megan Kannemeyer (centre), Western Province

Unathi Mali (utility back), Border

Vuyolwethu Maqholo (flyhalf), Western Province

Bianca Meyer (utility back), Blue Bulls

Zinhle Ndawonde (centre), KZN

Aphiwe Ngwevu (centre), Border

Fundi Plaatjies (scrumhalf), Border

Snenhlanhla Shozi (fullback), Border

