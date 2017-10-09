9 October 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: SA's Lloyd Harris Reaches Career-High Ranking

Tagged:

Related Topics

Rising South African tennis star, Lloyd Harris has broken into the world's top 200 ranked men's tennis players.

The 20-year-old Capetonian this week reached his career high ranking of 199 on the ATP World Tour Rankings after reaching the semi-finals of the Challenger event in Taiwan last week.

Harris was the star of the South African Davis Cup team who beat Denmark 3-1 last month promoting South Africa into the Euro/Africa Group 1 of Davis Cup by BNP Paribas.

Harris won both his singles rubbers in the promotional tie played in Aarhus, Denmark.

"I am really happy to have reached my career high of 199," said Harris.

"I have been working hard and playing some good tennis and feel excited about the future and I know there is still a lot of room for improvement in my game. It's great to see the hard work, sacrifices and dedication is slowly but surely paying off."

Harris will play in the ATP Challenger event this week in Tashkent, Uzbekistan and is hoping to qualify for next week's ATP Tour 250 event, The VTB Kremlin Cup in Moscow, Russia.

Source: Sport24

South Africa

Heavy Snowfall, Thunderstorms Warnings Issued for South Africa

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a warning for an "intense cut-off low" system that will affect… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.