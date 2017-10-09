6 October 2017

Congress of South African Trade Unions (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Num Statement On Rotation of Current Executives At Eskom

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) is highly agitated by the decision of Eskom chairman Mr. Zethembe Khoza of rotating current executives to the role of Eskom Group Chief Executive. The chairman informed the public that exposure of all directors to this critical position will stabilize ESKOM.

"The rotation strategy will weaken the accountability towards decision towards stabilization of ESKOM. It will only increase competition amongst directors. It is a bad decision.

The NUM is astonished by this shallow reasoning of the chairperson, who is unable to steer the Board in the right direction for the attainment of the Stakeholder mandate and halt corruption in this parastatal," said Paris Mashego, NUM Energy Sector Coordinator.

The NUM as a key stakeholder demand the following:

The reversal of the decision to rotate EXCO members.

Proper consultation on the strategic direction of Eskom and appointment of directors.

Immediate appointment of a permanent Group Chief Executive with authority to bring stability in ESKOM, set up financial management systems and controls to eradicate institutionalized corruption.

