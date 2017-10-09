9 October 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Dolphins, Lions Frustrated By Wet Outfield

Tagged:

Related Topics

A wet outfield meant that that no play was possible on a gloomy final day of the Sunfoil Series clash between the Dolphins and Highveld Lions at the City Oval in Pietermaritzburg on Monday.

Either rain or bad light had hampered the game throughout the previous three days, meaning only 178.1 overs were possible through the match.

That weather forced the visitors to declare on 277 for seven, before the Dolphins reached 185 for six in their reply by the end of day three.

Umpires Siphelele Gasa and Bongani Jele called for early lunch on the fourth day in hope that the conditions would improve, but they did not and forced the match to be ended just after midday.

Round four of matches begins next Monday.

Source: Sport24

South Africa

Heavy Snowfall, Thunderstorms Warnings Issued for South Africa

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a warning for an "intense cut-off low" system that will affect… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.