South Africa: Minister Dan Plato Engages With Hangberg, Marikana and Ocean View Communities

This week, Western Cape Minister of Community Safety, Dan Plato, will be engaging various communities who have recently expressed unhappiness about the scourge of crime, violence, gangs and drugs in their communities, including the broader communities of Hangberg, Marikana and Ocean View.

Tonight, Monday 9 October 2017, Minister Plato will be attending a joint community meeting in Hangberg, Hout Bay, with the City of Cape Town and local safety stakeholders. Minister Plato's office and the Department of Community Safety have been engaging with the Hangberg communities regarding policing service delivery concerns. Policing service delivery complains have been a distinct undertone of recent violent protests in the area.

On Wednesday, 11 October 2017, Minister Plato and the Department of Community Safety will host an extensive Youth Safety Outreach in Marikana. The outreach follows requests from the community to assist in providing alternative opportunities for youth.

The aim of the outreach is to further help prevent youth being lured into negative social behaviours such as gangstereism, drugs and specifically alcohol, while presenting the various opportunities for development, further education and partnerships available through the Department of Community Safety.

Minister Plato and the Department of Community Safety will replicate a similar Youth Safety Outreach in Ocean View on Friday, 13 October 2017.

Issued by: Western Cape Community Safety