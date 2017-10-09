South Africa: North West Legislature Hosts Debate On Status of Taung Hospital and Bethanie Clinic, 10 Oct

press release

North West Legislature Speaker to host a house sitting to debate Health Committee Report on status of Taung Hospital and Bethanie Clinic

On Tuesday, 10 October 2017, the Speaker of the North West Provincial Legislature, Hon. Sussana Dantjie will hold a House Sitting where Members of all Political Parties in the Legislature will debate the Portfolio Committee on Health and Social Development report on the dire status of Taung District Hospital and Bethanie Clinic in the Legislature House Chamber at 09h00.

All Members of the Provincial Legislature including EXCO will attend the House Sitting.

Members of the media interested to attend should contact Namhla Luhabe on 079 527 0628.

Issued by: North West Provincial Legislature