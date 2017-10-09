9 October 2017

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: North West Legislature Hosts Debate On Status of Taung Hospital and Bethanie Clinic, 10 Oct

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

North West Legislature Speaker to host a house sitting to debate Health Committee Report on status of Taung Hospital and Bethanie Clinic

On Tuesday, 10 October 2017, the Speaker of the North West Provincial Legislature, Hon. Sussana Dantjie will hold a House Sitting where Members of all Political Parties in the Legislature will debate the Portfolio Committee on Health and Social Development report on the dire status of Taung District Hospital and Bethanie Clinic in the Legislature House Chamber at 09h00.

All Members of the Provincial Legislature including EXCO will attend the House Sitting.

Members of the media interested to attend should contact Namhla Luhabe on 079 527 0628.

Issued by: North West Provincial Legislature

South Africa

Heavy Snowfall, Thunderstorms Warnings Issued for South Africa

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a warning for an "intense cut-off low" system that will affect… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.