9 October 2017

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: Northern Cape On National Road Safety Competition Winners

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

Young Participants representing the Northern Cape at the National Road Safety Competitions in Rustenburg scooped five top positions during the robust competitions.

25 youths represented the Province in the Debating, Debating Disability and Participatory Education Techniques (PET) categories, all comprising of 5 urban and rural teams, respectively.

The Road Safety Debates aim to raise awareness amongst the youth on the importance of road safety while the PET category, award learners an opportunity to identify problems around their schools and community in relation to road safety and build models depicting the problems and possible solutions.

The competitions commenced with the district leg and proceeded to Provincial rounds were the best young speakers received the honour to represent the Province at the National leg of the competitions to compete against other readied Provinces.

Without a doubt, preparations were in gear and it showcased in the results.

Winners

The Northern Cape Provincial Urban Debate Category team received 2nd (second) position, the Rural Debate Category team obtained the 3rd (third) position and the Urban PET Category also obtained 3rd (third) position.

Debaters and Coaches also received top recognition at the National Competition with Unam Mxaxa dubbed as the Best Speaker for the Urban Debate Category and Ms Palesa Hoye the Best Coach in the Urban Debate Category.

The young participants and their mentors surely flew the flag of the Province high and showed their knowledge and skills in the crucial aspect of Road Safety, lamenting their passion for both public speaking and Road Safety.

Head of Department, Mr Moeketsi Dichaba, said the Province was proud of the young participants and how they represented the Northern Cape. "They showed tenacity and understanding on Road Safety issues during the competitions. Not only are we proud of them for taking top honours at the competitions but also that they have proudly sharpened their debating, team work and research skills while the best of the lot is their knowledge and passion for Road Safety.

Issued by: Northern Cape Transport, Safety and Liaison

South Africa

Heavy Snowfall, Thunderstorms Warnings Issued for South Africa

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a warning for an "intense cut-off low" system that will affect… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.