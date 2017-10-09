South Africa: Northern Cape On National Road Safety Competition Winners

press release

Young Participants representing the Northern Cape at the National Road Safety Competitions in Rustenburg scooped five top positions during the robust competitions.

25 youths represented the Province in the Debating, Debating Disability and Participatory Education Techniques (PET) categories, all comprising of 5 urban and rural teams, respectively.

The Road Safety Debates aim to raise awareness amongst the youth on the importance of road safety while the PET category, award learners an opportunity to identify problems around their schools and community in relation to road safety and build models depicting the problems and possible solutions.

The competitions commenced with the district leg and proceeded to Provincial rounds were the best young speakers received the honour to represent the Province at the National leg of the competitions to compete against other readied Provinces.

Without a doubt, preparations were in gear and it showcased in the results.

Winners

The Northern Cape Provincial Urban Debate Category team received 2nd (second) position, the Rural Debate Category team obtained the 3rd (third) position and the Urban PET Category also obtained 3rd (third) position.

Debaters and Coaches also received top recognition at the National Competition with Unam Mxaxa dubbed as the Best Speaker for the Urban Debate Category and Ms Palesa Hoye the Best Coach in the Urban Debate Category.

The young participants and their mentors surely flew the flag of the Province high and showed their knowledge and skills in the crucial aspect of Road Safety, lamenting their passion for both public speaking and Road Safety.

Head of Department, Mr Moeketsi Dichaba, said the Province was proud of the young participants and how they represented the Northern Cape. "They showed tenacity and understanding on Road Safety issues during the competitions. Not only are we proud of them for taking top honours at the competitions but also that they have proudly sharpened their debating, team work and research skills while the best of the lot is their knowledge and passion for Road Safety.

Issued by: Northern Cape Transport, Safety and Liaison