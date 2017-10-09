President Mugabe has, in terms of Sections 100 (200) (c) and (d) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment (No. 20) reassigned 10 ministers and made eight new appointments in a cabinet reshuffle announced late on Monday. The re-assignments and appointments are with immediate effect.

Dr Ignatius Chombo is the new Finance and Economic Development minister while former Finance Minister Honourable Patrick Chinamasa has been moved to a new ministry titled the Cyber Security, Threat Detection and Mitigation portfolio.

The rest of the ministries have been announced as follows, through a press statement issued by Dr Misheck Sibanda the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet:

Find list here.