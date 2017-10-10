South Africa: Severe Storms Leave At Least 3 Dead, 18 Injured

Severe thunderstorms that hit various parts of the country on Monday afternoon left at least three people dead and eighteen injured. Several homes and buildings were also destroyed and roads flooded.

Road accidents during the bad weather conditions killed at least three people.

Netwerk24 reported that an accident near Silverstar Casino in Krugersdorp claimed the life of one person.

Gauteng traffic police spokesperson Busaphi Nxumalo said two other people had also died near the Cradle of Humankind in the West Rand at around 19:00.

In Delmas, Mpumalanga, six people sustained minor to moderate injuries after a small business building was damaged. A man and his two children sustained minor to serious injuries after their house collapsed during a storm in Bapsfontein, Ekurhuleni.

Two other people sustained minor to moderate injuries after the external structure of the Cradlestone Mall in Krugersdorp collapsed.

In KwaZulu-Natal, a head-on collision on the N2 Zinkwazi left three people injured - two were in a critical condition.

KwaZulu-Natal department of cooperative governance and traditional affairs spokesperson Lennox Mabaso said disaster teams had been placed on high alert and were ready to respond should the need arise.

Free State storm warning

Several houses around Gauteng and a complex in Ruimsig, west of Johannesburg, were damaged.

Roads in and around Johannesburg were flooded.

Netwerk24 reported that a worker at Protearif Primary School in Krugersdorp was seriously injured and a teacher and two other learners sustained minor cuts after their school suffered damage during the storm on Monday.

Chairperson of the school's governing body Tjaart Steenkamp said the worker was taken to hospital by ambulance and the teacher and the two learners were treated at the school.

A third learner was treated for epilepsy at the school.

Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department spokesperson Kobeli Mokheseng said a power station in Jet Park, east of Johannesburg, had exploded due to the storm. The explosion affected traffic lights in the area.The South African Weather Service issued an alert stating that a severe thunderstorm with possible hail and strong winds was expected over the south west of the Free State on Monday evening.

Source: News24