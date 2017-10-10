9 October 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Koboko Locals Use Independence to Protest Against Lifting of Age Limit

Photo: Felix Warom Okello/Daily Monitor
Koboko municipality MP Evelyne Anite being carried to the Nyangilia primary school grounds for Independence Day celebrations.
By Felix Warom Okello

Koboko — A section of locals in Koboko Municipality today used the independence to protest against lifting of the Presidential age limit.

Over 100 youth and a group of some elders organised a parallel march in town against celebrations organised by the Municipality MP, Ms Evelyne Anite, a front runner in the campaign to lift the age limit.

The youths who comprised students of St Charles Lwanga said they were protesting to show support for the Opposition politicians who are against lifting of age limit.

One of the protestors, Baraka Kole said: "Our people are poor and we shall not allow to be led by old people because we need peaceful change of leadership. We don't support this because even our shilling has devalued."

As Anite was carried on the chair through the town, the protestors who carried placards also marched to Nyagilia primary school ground where the independence was celebrated.

Ms Sauda Achika, an NRM supporter, said they would continue supporting Museveni because of his 'good policies like UPE and USE programmes.

