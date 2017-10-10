Photo: FrontPageAfrica

Eager Liberian voters have started lining up stones in queues at polling centers to mark their positions in real queues when day breaks.

Buchanan, Grand Bassa County — The much anticipated elections is just few hours away and voting officially starts at 8:00 AM Tuesday morning, but eager voters have started lining up stones in queues at polling centers to mark their positions in real queues when day breaks.

Most of those securing spaces symbolically by placing stones in queues are first time voters, some say the election is very critical; therefore, they cannot take it for granted.

"We are putting these rocks here because we want to be the first to cast our votes," they told FrontPageAfrica.

One of the youngsters added, "We all have our choices and it is time to make a better decision, so we want to be ahead of the process."

Archie Dennis a resident of the Tarr Barr community in Buchanan Grand Bassa County said he and he colleagues will be around the polling center (Biafra Community Hall polling center) until day breaks.

"We are prepared to make a very good decision for the betterment of Liberia," another youngster, Orlando Huedokar said. He noted that the upcoming election is very critical and they as young people have decided to make a difference.

"For me my vote is my secret because of that I want to cast my vote sooner as to avoid embarrassment for myself tomorrow," Samuel Tarr said. He's one of those keeping wake to be one of the first voters.

Grand Bassa County is the fifth vote populated county with 145,523 registered voters.

Of the 2,183,629 registered voters in Liberia, 108,440 are first time voters (registered at age 18).

These youngsters have 20 options to choose from for President. The Vice President of the current regime, Joseph Nyumah Boakai along with three-time contestant, Cllr. Charles Walker Brumskine, former Coca-Cola executive Alexander Cummings, soccer legend George Weah, businessman Benoni Urey, ex-warlord Prince Johnson are amongst the fore runners in this election. Macdella Cooper is the only female in the race.

Most Liberians see the elections as very competitive compared to that of 2011 and 2005.