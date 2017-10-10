10 October 2017

Zimbabwe: Zimparks Boss Faces Trial Over $3m Rhino Horn Theft

A former Parks and Wildlife Department (Zimparks) director will later this month go on trial over the disappearance, under his care, of some 53 rhino horns worth $3million.

The trial Edson Chidziya's is now expected to start on October 24.

He is charged together with subordinates, Pedgewell Mazoyo, audit manager Gift Kuwora and former security officer Munyaradzi Nhira

Chidziya is facing criminal abuse of office allegations while his alleged accomplices are charged with theft of trust property.

According to prosecutor Linda Gadzikwa, Chidziya worked as substantive director general of Zimparks from 2012 to 2013.

A Harare court last week heard that during this time Chidziya caused breach of security procedures after he made his accomplices swap keys to Zimparks' strong room where the ivory was kept. An audit was later established that some horns were missing.

Prosecutors claim that Chidziva did not report this to the Zimparks board and allegedly concealed the incriminating audit report.

Zimparks is the complainant in this case and it is represented by Tichafa Mundangepfupfu while Chidziva represented by Lovemore Madhuku.

