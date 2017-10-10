Sesung — Over the weekend a little known village of Sesung near Letlhakeng launched a football team that would ply its trade in the Kweneng regional division three league, making the team, Ratanang Football Club a history maker as it is for the first time ever that a team from Kweneng features in the structured Botswana Football Association leagues.

Speaking at the official launch at Sesung on Saturday, Member of Parliament for Takatokwane Constituency, Ngaka Ngaka advised the team that as pioneers in the region, they would face a number of 'first timer challenges' as they have no one to benchmark on.

He said such challenges would include doubts on their capabilities by some sections of the community.

Ngaka advised the team that this should however, not impede them from achieving their priority objective of rising through the regional structures to play at the highest level. He motivated them by informing them that even big teams such as Township Rollers and Extension Gunners started from nothing to where they are today, and said Ratanang FC too can make it to the highest competitive level if they keep focused on their objectives.

Ngaka also appealed to members of the community who are well versed with running soccer teams to lend their support to the management of the team. He also appealed to members of the public to assist the team as it was still new and in need of both financial and resources support.

The district officer for development in Letlhakeng, Peggy Molefhe also urged the team to take advantage of existing government initiatives such as constituency league to scout for more talent and develop players. She also urged the management to do all they could to ensure the team performed well as it not only represented the tiny village of Sesung, but the entire Letlhakeng Sub -district. She applauded the Sesung leadership for its support in ensuring the team got registered.

In his welcome remarks, Kgosi Lekang Motowane of Sesung said the team would come in handy in uplifting the name and reputation of his small village, and advised the community that it was upon them to either break it or mould it into a formidable team with its support.

Detailing the birth of the team, its founder and now president, Keodumetse Radingaka said that he formed it in 2004 after returning home from the South African mines. He said while at the mines he developed a love for soccer and then decided to form a team when he got back.

"Apart from my love for soccer, I was also hurt by the fact that there were a lot of talented youth in the village, but none of them were playing for any big team because they had no platform to be identified, so their talent was going to waste," he said.

He said after its formation the team started only playing tournaments and friendly games around not forgetting their desire to one day register and compete in the regional structures.

"Our only obstacle towards registration was lack of funds, but finally we managed to register last year and we are now happy that we have started playing. It is our hope that the team will grow such that all the youth in the area will have pride in playing for it. We are also hoping to use it as a launchpad for our talented youth," he said.

After the official launch the team played their very first game against Mvela Football Club from Thamaga and lost by a solitary goal.

Source : BOPA