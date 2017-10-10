9 October 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya Exported Goods Worth Sh10.7 Billion to Somalia

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Margaret Njugunah

Nairobi — Kenya exported Sh10.71 billion worth of goods to Somalia in the first six months of 2017, up from Sh8.02 billion over the same period in 2016.

Data by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics shows that the increase made Somalia the third largest destination for Kenya's merchandise on the continent.

Somalia's uptake of Kenyan goods comes at the back of the miraa export ban in early 2016 which started with claims of 100 per cent duty before it was later resolved.

Kenya's other export markets were noted to have shrunk with exports to Uganda remaining flat while those to Tanzania and Egypt dropped.

"Uganda's export stood at Sh30 billion. Tanzania, which is the second largest market in Africa, recorded a 32 percent drop to Sh13.34 billion worth of Kenyan merchandise. Overall, exports in the continent lowered to Sh110.2 billion."

Overall, the latest estimates by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics show the last quarter was characterized by sharp increases in food prices and a notable rise in international oil prices with inflation hitting a high of 11 per cent.

September inflation dropped to 7.6 per cent from 8.04 per cent in the previous month due to a normalization of food distribution that had been disrupted during the August General election.

Kenya

Duale to Seek MPs Approval of Sh11.5 Billion for Poll

Majority Leader in the National Assembly Aden Duale says he will be requesting MPs to approve the release of Sh11.5… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.